Samuel “Ray” Barrow, 75, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. He was born on Thursday, February 7, 1946, in Splendora, Texas to, Jesse Courtney Barrow and Ruby (Lucas) Barrow both of whom preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Courtney Barrow, sister, Carolyn Elizabeth (Barrow) McAdams.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy Gail Barrow; sons, Samuel Ray Barrow, Jr. and wife Tracy Lee, Jesse Wayne Barrow, Cary Glenn Hull and wife Meredith, J.C. Barrow, and wife Gwen; daughter, Tina LaRae Muck; brother, Leonard Barrow; sisters, Charlene Bonnette, Norma Inkster and husband Stan, Mary Smith, and husband Walter; grandchildren, Lauren Rosson and husband Andrew, Brandi Hibner and husband Joey, Raelynn, and Brady Barrow. Colby Muck and fiancé Kayla Rushing, Kaleb Muck and wife Lexi, Kaylan Swiech and husband David, Jessica Skipper and husband Jake, Jonathan, Josiah, Judah and Ruthie Mae Hull, Kami and Leah Barrow; great-grandchildren, Haliegh, Madilyn, and Gracie Rosson, Bryson, Zane and Alana Rushing, Landen Hogans, Paisley Muck, Lanee Swiech, Rylei Brewer, Travis Swiech, and Emma Skipper; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Ray will be held at Neal Funeral Home on November 26, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services for Ray will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 12:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery.

