Colin Smith, 79, of Bryan, passed away at home on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Bryan, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 1 pm until service time at 2 pm, Friday, November 26, 2021, both at the funeral center in Bryan. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Colin was born in Houston, Texas on August 22, 1942 to Chester Reginald and Ida Almira Burroughs Smith. He was one of six children. His brother and sisters were Chester Smith, Mildred Adams, Dora Jaynes, Ruth Nicols and Lois Gilbert. Colin grew up on a 50-acre farm in Shepherd, Texas, where his family moved when he was nine years old. He graduated from Shepherd High School and attended both The University of Houston and Texas A&M University. He resided in Shepherd until moving to Livingston, Texas in 1978. Colin lived in Livingston until he moved to Bryan in 2014.

His parents and siblings all precede him in death.

Colin is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Penelope McGown Smith; his children Colin and wife Bobbi Smith, Matthew and wife Holly Smith, Rhonda and husband Jim Brown, Candace and husband Chuck Huber; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Kelly, or Coley, as he was known by his family and friends, had numerous careers and hobbies throughout his life, including stock race car driver, automobile technician, carpenter, gardener, schoolteacher, HAM radio operator, school bus driver, handyman and stargazer. But the roles of proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather were his most cherished.

The family is grateful for the caregivers at St. Joseph Hospital of Bryan and special thanks to Jasmine Morrison at Allumine Hospice.

