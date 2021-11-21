Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 20, 2021:

Dowden, Melissa Gail – Public Intoxication

McGarth, Christopher – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Unlawful Restraint

McSween, Harold James – Reckless Damage or Destruction

Rivera-Conejo, Jose Gilberto – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Criminal Mischief

Williamson, Logan James – Parole Violation

Napier, Christopher – Hold for Diboll Police Department-Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property

Freeman, Adam Kent – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Diop, Mohamed Aldicko – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

Coulibay, Aboubacar – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

Kent, Jalen Richard – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

