Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 20, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 20, 2021:

  • Dowden, Melissa Gail – Public Intoxication
  • McGarth, Christopher – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Unlawful Restraint
  • McSween, Harold James – Reckless Damage or Destruction
  • Rivera-Conejo, Jose Gilberto – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Criminal Mischief
  • Williamson, Logan James – Parole Violation
  • Napier, Christopher – Hold for Diboll Police Department-Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property
  • Freeman, Adam Kent – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Diop, Mohamed Aldicko – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
  • Coulibay, Aboubacar – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
  • Kent, Jalen Richard – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
