Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 20, 2021:
- Dowden, Melissa Gail – Public Intoxication
- McGarth, Christopher – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Unlawful Restraint
- McSween, Harold James – Reckless Damage or Destruction
- Rivera-Conejo, Jose Gilberto – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Criminal Mischief
- Williamson, Logan James – Parole Violation
- Napier, Christopher – Hold for Diboll Police Department-Failure to Identify/Give False Information
- Kirkwood, Darnell Darael – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property
- Freeman, Adam Kent – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Diop, Mohamed Aldicko – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
- Coulibay, Aboubacar – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
- Kent, Jalen Richard – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana