Connie Lynn Huntley, 68, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 13, 1953, in Baytown, Texas, to the late Enis Nelson and Betty Choate Ward. Connie graduated from Channelview High School, the class of 1972.

Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was a nurturer who poured her heart and soul into her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Connie always had a house full of her children’s friends when they were growing up. She had a way of making them all feel so welcome and treating them like family. Connie liked to take care of others and had a very giving soul. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Connie pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for gardening, coloring, and jewelry. She also enjoyed testing her luck by playing the slot machines.

Connie was preceded in death by her father Enis Nelson; her mother and step-father Betty and Steve Ward; and her mother and father-in-law, Ed and Lorice Huntley. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of forty years, Richard Huntley; her children Ricky Huntley and wife Tabitha, Randy Huntley and wife Roxane, Melanie McManus and husband Kelly and Amy Duffell and husband Anthony; her grandchildren Justin McDonald, Luke and Emily Duffell; her siblings Pamela Dyer and Mike Nelson and wife Wanda; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Huntley, Randy Huntley, Justin McDonald, Kelly McManus, Anthony Duffell, and Randy Dyer.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Robert Wingate officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

