The following were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 21, 2021:

Gunn, Joey – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Swindle, Christy Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cameron, Jacob – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tambriz, Diego – Assault by Offensive Contact

