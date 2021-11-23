Kenna Lalon Ray Traywick, 82, of Devers, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. She was born on September 5, 1939 in Harris County to Kenneth Vernon Ray and Marion Maurine Whittington Ray. Kenna married David Ellis Traywick on August 1, 1958 in Devers, Texas and together they had two children, Darren and Wayne. Kenna was a member of Devers United Methodist Church for many years. Family meant the world to her and she made sure to take care of them. She had a love for sewing and would make just a little bit of everything from clothing to saddle bags. Kenna was known for making delicious Mayhaw jelly and the best banana pudding. She was a sweet and caring woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Traywick; parents, Kenneth and Marion Ray; and brother-in-law, Hugh Clark.

Kenna is survived by her sons, Darrin Traywick and wife Patty, and Wayne Traywick and wife Pat; grandchildren, Tracey Traywick and wife Leslie, Darrick Traywick and wife Karis, Chelsea Patterson and husband Kevin, Thomas Martin, and Elizabeth Martin; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Lily, Dawson; sister, Minta Clark; brother, Casey Ray and wife Sandy; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12pm to 2pm on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, with services to immediately follow. Interment will be in Whittington Cemetery in Devers, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

