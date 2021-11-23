LaVerne Hale Drewett Vinson, 89, of Dayton, passed away November 20, 2021. LaVerne was born May 23, 1932, in Verda, Louisiana, to parents, Horace Hudson Hale and Effie Mae Irby Hale.

LaVerne had resided in Dayton for over 15 years and was a former resident of Onalaska. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Dayton. She enjoyed sewing and worked as a seamstress

.

LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ivy Drewett and Bill Vinson; two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Ragsdale and husband, Michael, and Pamela Belcher and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Mike Wachel and wife, Jennifer, Shelly Smith and husband, Richard, Krystal Matuszkiewicz and husband, Steve, and Tarah Belcher; great-grandchildren, Tyler Wachel, Tanner Wachel and wife, Miranda, Taylor Larsen and husband, Kyle, Christian Barrett, Jessica Barrett, Collin Matuszkiewicz, Ivy Kubin, and Leo Matuszkiewicz; great-great grandchildren, Dawson, Addison, Kord and Serenity; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Vinson will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, Dayton, with Rev. Ken Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till time of the service at Calvary Baptist. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

