Melinda Shawn Schipske, age 60 of Evergreen, Texas passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born May 15, 1961, in Houston, Texas to parents Joel Huck, Sr. and Glenda Moore. She is preceded in death by her parent, Stephen Moore; and in-laws, Helena and Albert Schipske.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Vince Schipske; parents, Joel Huck, Sr. and Glenda Moore; sons, Shane Huck and Jason Gillette and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Ashley Skyvara and husband Justin; brother, Joel Huck, Jr. and wife Rachel; sisters, Monica Tompkin and husband Marc, LeeAnn Currie and husband Clay; grandchildren, Jameela Arzola, Jayden Gillette, Leilah Arzola, Jazlynn Arzola, Joslynn Gillette, Liam Gillette, Logan Skyvara, Aaron Skyvara and Sadee Skyvara; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Magnolia Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

