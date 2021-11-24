DAR essay winners announced

The Daughters of the American Revolution Libertad Chapter wish to announce the winners of this year’s American History essay contest.

The topic of the essay this year was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and many wonderful essays were submitted by fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students of, Devers, and Liberty school districts.

“Thank you to everyone who participated, and congratulations to the following students: Ashlyn Hergemueller, fifth grade, Liberty Elementary; Kendall Harper, sixth grade, Liberty Middle School; Addison Vickers, seventh grade, Liberty Middle School; and Summer Balch, eighth grade, Liberty Middle School,” said Donna Davis.

Kendall Harper

Addison Vickers

Summer Balch

Allison Muscanere

Ashlyn Hergemueller

Also this year, the DAR held a separate essay contest for high school students about heroes of the American Revolution. Many excellent papers were submitted by Dayton and Hardin school districts. Congratulations to Allison Muscanere, an 11th grader from Dayton High School, for winning this year’s award.

All of these winners will be honored at the April meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Liberty.

