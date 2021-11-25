Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 23, 2021:

  • Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication
  • Coleman, Lance Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Dubois, Cameron Drew – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Williams, Gerad Lane – Assault/Family Violence
  • Dove, James Derrick – Prohibited Sexual Conduct with Ancestor/Descendant
  • Bradley, Sandra Kaye – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Hartis, Jennifer Nicole – False Drug Test/Falsification Device
