Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 23, 2021:

Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication

Coleman, Lance Michael – Public Intoxication

Dubois, Cameron Drew – Driving While Intoxicated

Williams, Gerad Lane – Assault/Family Violence

Dove, James Derrick – Prohibited Sexual Conduct with Ancestor/Descendant

Bradley, Sandra Kaye – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Hartis, Jennifer Nicole – False Drug Test/Falsification Device

