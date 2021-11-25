Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 23, 2021:
- Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication
- Coleman, Lance Michael – Public Intoxication
- Dubois, Cameron Drew – Driving While Intoxicated
- Williams, Gerad Lane – Assault/Family Violence
- Dove, James Derrick – Prohibited Sexual Conduct with Ancestor/Descendant
- Bradley, Sandra Kaye – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Hartis, Jennifer Nicole – False Drug Test/Falsification Device