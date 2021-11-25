Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star service members in Texas border

Governor Greg Abbott today greeted and served meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard service members stationed on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Del Rio and Edinburg.

The Governor also stopped by Delia’s to pick up tamales prior to his visit with service members in Edinburg.

The Governor was joined by DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Major General Tracy Norris, and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer as he thanked the troopers and service members for their service and sacrifice to secure our southern border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to state troopers and Texas National Guard members who are serving on the Texas-Mexico border.

“We are so grateful for the sacrifice and commitment of our DPS troopers and Texas National Guard service members as they continue to secure our border,” said Governor Abbott. “I ask all Texans to join me in giving thanks for service members and first responders stationed here in Texas and all across the world this Thanksgiving, giving up time with their families and loved ones to protect our communities and keep us safe.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined state troopers and National Guard members for Thanksgiving.

