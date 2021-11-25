Montgomery County Hospital District named EMS Provider of the Year

Montgomery County Hospital District was selected as this year’s EMS Provider of the Year at the Texas EMS Conference in Austin, Texas.

“We would like to thank Dr. Sirbaugh with Texas Children’s Hospital for the nomination. The 911 call in our nomination was a case involving 16-year-old Julieta Valdez, who suffered cardiac arrest last year,” according to a statement from MCHD.

In May of 2020, Julieta, a 16-year-old freshman at The Woodlands High School, was working out with her sister in their home when she collapsed. Fortunately, her family knew just what to do: they called 911 and followed MCHD ALARM Medic III Scott McCully’s instructions closely.

They performed CPR, along with McCully counting with them aloud, until Montgomery County Hospital District paramedics and firefighters from The Woodlands Fire Department arrived at her home. After performing CPR, using an AED and, finally, after more than 20 minutes, paramedics Tyler Grisham and his partner, Attendant Paramedic Joseph O’Neill confirmed her pulses had returned.

MCHD held a Save Reunion last year to honor the first responders who cared for Julieta that day. She was so happy to reunite with the crews who will forever be a part of her chain of survival.

In a letter Julieta read aloud to the paramedics and first responders, she said in part, “With this new opportunity of life I have been graciously gifted by you, I feel like I have a greater purpose and want to make an impact as well… Every accomplishment I have in life from now on, whether big or small, is because of you.”

On behalf of Julieta and MCHD, the organizations would like to thank:

Tyler Grisham (former MCHD In-Charge Paramedic)

Joe O’Neill (MCHD In-Charge Paramedic)

Scott Sanders (MCHD District Chief)

Scott McCully (MCHD ALARM Medic III)

Woodlands Fire

BC102

BC Mitch Hubbard

E105

Lt Bill Holt

FF Gary Rogers (acting D/O)

FF Travis Nicholson

FF Reggie Jackson

Montgomery County Hospital District’s mission is to care for the indigent and provide EMS services while protecting the interest of taxpayers and ensuring long-term stability through fund development. For more information about the Montgomery County Hospital District please go to www.mchd-tx.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

