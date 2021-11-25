Thomas “Tom” Everett Fereday, Jr., 74, of Oak Island, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1947, in Atoka, Oklahoma, to the late Norma Jean Amason and Thomas Everett Fereday, Sr. Tom graduated from Kiowa High School, in Kiowa, Oklahoma, the class of 1965. Following high school, he received his Bachelors in Accounting from the University of Oklahoma.

Tom was a hardworking man, who paved the way for himself and his family. He worked as an accountant for many years in Oklahoma. Eventually, Tom fulfilled his dreams of relocating to Oak Island, where his family had hung their hat for generations prior. Tom owned and operated Liberty Seafood, a clothing manufacturing business in Baytown, and a shrimping business in Oak Island. He later decided to make a career change by venturing into the oil business, becoming the successful entrepreneur of Otex.

Tom was an independent individual who pursued many interests, some of which included enjoying sunsets, spending time at his lighthouse watching the pelicans dive into the water, drinking coffee, and going to the casino. He loved his family and his sons; and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Tom was full of life, always happy and healthy. He made the most of everything and worked effortlessly. He was a tough, kind man compassionate man who never missed an opportunity to chat with others.

Tom was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents Samuel Everett and Minnie Ware Fereday; his maternal grandparents Roy and Thelma Amason. Tom leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Todd Everett Fereday and wife Alyssa of Frisco, Texas, Trent Everett Fereday of Anahuac, Texas, and Travis Everett Fereday and wife Veronica of Houston, Texas; his grandchildren Thana E. Fereday of Slovenia, Henleigh and Teagun Everett Fereday of Frisco, Texas, and Tori E. and Ty Everett Fereday of Houston, Texas; his sister Nina Fereday of McAlester, Oklahoma; his nieces Destiny Collier and Amy Cable; his nephew Christopher Reimer; his numerous great-nieces, and great-nephews; his many cousins; his aunts Bernice Feuerbacher and husband Boots, Betty Sue Fereday, and Helen Fereday; his girlfriend Linda Miclette; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends. He also leaves behind his lifelong friends John Jacobs of Illinois, Wilbur Hammock of Yukon, Oklahoma, Bob Richardson of Arizona, and his cousin Tom English of Oak Island, Texas.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 11am, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main St, Anahuac, Texas 77514.

