Anastacio Torres, 88, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, June 14, 1933, to Francisco Torres and Maria Alfaro Torres, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Anastacio was also preceded in death by his brother, Francisco Torres, sisters, Maria Apolina Torres, and Antonia Torres.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Guadalupe Torres; children, Adriana Jaurez and husband Rosalio, Cornielia Garcia and husband Jose, Francis Renovato and husband Abel, Juan Carlos Torres and wife Gabriela, Oralia Torres, Sergio Torres, and Erika Torres; brothers, Jose Pilar Torres and wife Manuela, Adolfo Torres and wife Guadalupe; sisters, Jove Torres and husband Agapito Medellin, Agustina Soto and husband Nahum; grandchildren, Magdiel, Carlos, Matthew, Estephanie, Melany, Daniel, Samantha, Sara, Alexa, and Isabela; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Anastacio will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Anastacio will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 am. Interment for Anastacio will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG.

Pallbearers for the service are Jose Pilar Torres, Sergio Torres, Magdiel Torres, Abel Renovato, Jose Garcia, and Levi Torres.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

