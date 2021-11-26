Margaret Dianne Poland, 63, our beloved mother, wife, and grandmother passed away on Wednesday November 24, 2021, at her residence in Honey Island surrounded by her loving husband,family, and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday November 28, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Chapel with Reverend Tony Moye officiating. Interment will follow at E.G. Poland Family Cemetery in Honey Island. There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Sunday November 28, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel.

A lifelong residence of Honey Island, Margaret had worked for The Kountze Independent School District for 20 years as a cafeteria worker. She was born in Kountze, to her parents, Ruff Allen Parker and Lillie Ruth Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband of 43 years Larry Poland of Honey Island; son, James ” Bo” Poland and fiance’ Ashley of Honey Island. Daughters, Alicia Anderson and husband Kevin of Villisca, Iowa and Hannah Poland and fiance’ Cullen Brown of Honey Island. Sister, Linda Ruth Shavers of Honey Island, and 10 Grandsons.

Honoring Margaret as pallbearers are Chester ” Bubba” Parker, Keith Poland, Keith ” Bull” Poland, Braxton Poland, Braylon Poland, and James Moore. Honorary pallbearers are, Clinton Anderson, Clayton Anderson, Brennon Poland, and Billy Poland.

