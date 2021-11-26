Jeremy Christopher Dillard, 40, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was born on February 15, 1981, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Jeremy graduated from high school when he was 17. He was homeschooled by his mother and Aunt Marilyn. Jeremy took his first college course at Lee College, at the age of 15. He had a brilliant mind, especially in math, with the ability to do complex calculations in his head. Jeremy loved reading and studying new things.

Jeremy worked for many years in the cabinet industry. The last 12 years at Affordable Cabinet Store, where he excelled in sales and design. He had a loyal following of customers.

Jeremy loved the Lord, his family, and his children, Carson, 12, Tessa, 4, and Benjamin, 7 months, with all of his heart. His children were his greatest joy.

Everyone who met Jeremy loved him. He was always such a joyful, happy person. People were drawn to his warmth. Jeremy had such a tender and generous heart. He was a loving and caring friend. Jeremy was fun-loving and liked to make people laugh. He always found a way to put a smile on your face and no one gave hugs like Jeremy.

Jeremy was passionate about music. He loved to sing, play guitar, and write songs. He was a natural performer, always taking his guitar with him in case the opportunity arose to sing and play for his friends and family. Jeremy loved listening to music and writing original pieces. He also enjoyed karaoke. Jeremy loved sports of all kinds. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He also had a passion for cooking, loved to grill and smoke meat, make salsa, and practiced until he made the perfect cheesecake.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father Mark Alan Dillard; his maternal grandmother Myrna Jean Roy and maternal grandfather Bruce Dwight Brown, his paternal grandmother Lola Dillard and his paternal grandfather Frank Dillard and his grandfather William E. Bailey. Jeremy leaves behind to cherish his loving memory three beautiful children Carson William Dillard, Tessa Jade Dillard, and Benjamin Christopher Dillard; his parents Robert and Donna Bailey of Dayton; his grandmother Arvely Marie Bailey of Baytown; his fiancé Heather Roland of Dayton and her children Lincoln and Amberlin Romero; his brothers Daniel Mark Dillard and wife Jessika of Dayton, and Ryan Matthew Bailey and wife Lindsay of Liberty; his aunts and uncles David and Marilyn Arnold, Tommy and Teresa Hartis, William and Lorry Bailey, and Jeffrey and Marcie Bailey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Bailey, Daniel Bailey, David Baker, Darrell Allen, Davis Arnold, and Jay Arnold. Honorary pallbearers are Carson Dillard, Chase Dillard, and Riley Bailey.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Crosby Church, 5725 US-90, Crosby, TX 77532, with Pastor Keenan Smith officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

