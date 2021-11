The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 24, 2021:

Zaragoza, Eddie John – Claim Lottery Prize Fraud

Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III – Hold for Harrison County-Grand Larceny

Emons, Joe Oran – Criminal Trespass

Emons, Joe Oran

Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III

Zaragoza, Eddie John

Share this: Twitter

Facebook