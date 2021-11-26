Local veterans to be honored on expanded Dayton Veterans Memorial Wall

The City of Dayton and Entergy Texas have partnered on an expansion of the Dayton Veterans Memorial Wall, located on the grounds of the Dayton Community Center. This year, roughly nine dozen more plaques are being added to the wall at a special ceremony at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The wall was established in 2013 and bears plaques honoring many local veterans, living and dead, including the 12 sons of Stash and Mattie Ripkowski of Dayton. Nine of the Ripkowski sons served during World War II and the others served in the wars in Korea and Vietnam.

The ceremony on Dec. 7 will include speeches from Steve Stephens, who was a driving force for the wall and was mayor at the time it was approved by Council. Other speakers will include Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and a representative from Entergy Texas.

Members of the Stash and Mattie Ripkowski family of Dayton look for the names of their family members on the Veterans Memorial Wall in Dayton on May 20, 2019. The wall was rededicated after Entergy sponsored repairs from Hurricane Harvey.

The section of the Wall of Honor bears the names of Dayton residents killed in U.S. wars since World War II.

The Ripkowski family gathers for a photo in front of the Wall of Honor that bears the names of 12 of their relatives who fought in World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War. Only four Ripkowski children remain – Mike, James, Franklin and Anna Lee. This photo was taken at the dedication ceremony in 2019.

As the City has no contact information for the veterans being honored this year, they are asking the public to share this article in the hopes that the honorees or their families will be able to attend.

Those honored this year will be:

Leonard R. Smith

Kelsey Crowson Silbernagel

Luke H. St. Julian

Joseph W. St. Julian

Drence L. Krigar

Ralph C. Villermin

Jeremy W. Johnson

Norman W. White

Alfred A. Bederka

Ray H. Bederka

Charles L. Bederka

Jimmy L. Bederka

Johnny Carter

Bobby Bardwell

James M. Armer

Robert Boumanskie

John Allen Phillips

Jesse Klimitchek

Charles Burwick

Larry D. Neuman

Franklin D. Neuman

Kennie Passmore

Ron J. Peroni

Francis Joseph Buehta

Bobby H. Payne

Wiley Smith Jr.

Linda J. Gates Black

Tommie John Douglas

H.E. Buzz Williams

Jesse Houston Barton

Jesse Wayne Taylor

Donny Reeves

Bobby D. Jones

Roland R. Lavergne

Douglas G. Buxton

Henry H. Buxton

Charles W. Buxton

Addison Glenn Tilton

Donald H. Wilson

Ronnie G. Ripkowski

R. Mark Ripkowski

Ken Campbell

Marcus Ray White

Rayland James Pitre

Ronald L. Najera

Charles Ray Pafford

Ronnie G. Carter

Samuel Sadler

Merle R. Jackson

Travis J. Lechowit

William M. Lechowit

Elton K. Mayes

Adrian R. Touchstone

James Edgar Lee

Chris Duos

Eric L Ibarra

Edward Vyoral

Slade Rieves

Jerry W. Wilson

Arthur S. Joy

William Lechowit

Bennie Curtis

Mark A. Morefield

Michael Pickard

Rodney G. Stephens

Charles K. Windham

Vernon Young

Jamie Neault

Edgar S. Speck

John S. Robertson

Lamar E. Touchstone Sr.

Lamar E. Touchstone Jr.

TJ Crayton

J. Aaron DeLaughter

Johnnie L. Duncan

Douglas Gross

Lester Melvin Jolly

Kenneth Paul Jolly

Claudie Ray Jolly

Ivory Kelley

Clinton Majors

Alton Owen Moore

James D. Buchta

This year’s list of honorees includes two Dayton police officers – Eric Ibarra and Chris Duos, and State Trooper Jamie Neault.

