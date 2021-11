The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 25, 2021:

Cooke, Latisha Elaine – Hold for Trinity County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ainsworth, Jason Lee – Forgery of a Governmental Document/National Instrument/Money/Security

Mobley, Jacob Roy – Theft of Property and Burglary of a Building

