The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 26, 2021:

Kelley, Tiffany Rchelle – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Young, Jimmy Lee – Aggravated Assault and Parole Violation

Simoneaux, David Nolan Anthony – Assault/Family Violence, Expired Registration, Driving While License Invalid and Violating Promise to Appear

Coker, Elizabeth Marie – Theft of Property

