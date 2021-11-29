Julia Ette Russell, age 81 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born November 18, 1940, in Cleveland, Texas to parents John Otis and Dora Olin Meekins who preceded her in death along with sister, Mary Settle; brother, Jerry Meekins and wife Tillie; and brother-in-law, Ed Seifert.

Survivors include her husband, Leland Russell; sons, Michael Russell and wife Rebecca, and Charles Russell and wife Elaine; granddaughters, Shelby, Brianna, Kerry, and Jesse; great-granddaughter, J.J. Russell; brother, Charles Meekins and wife Wendy; sister, Pat Seifert; and numerous other relatives and cherished friends.

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

