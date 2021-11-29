Robert Milton Loving, age 85, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born September 30th, in Houston, Texas to parents Henry Prather and Anna Katherine Bucsanyi Loving who preceded him in death along with his wife, Coky McAnally Loving; and children, Darrell Robert Benys, Shari Lynn Benys, and Jason D’Wayne Loving.

Survivors include his daughters, Stephanie Loving, Jennifer Loving, Beth Cameron, Stacy Geringer, and Kim Geringer; Sister, Ann Loving Pamplin; Grandchildren, Mackenzie Lux, Lexi Little, Cade Wilson, Jeremy Cameron, Joshua Cameron and Jonathan Loving; Great-grandchildren, Hadley Little, Grant Cameron, and Harrison Cameron; and the mothers of his children, Mary Loving and Jimmie Benys; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

