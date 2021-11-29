Ganell McShan, age 85 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born October 18, 1936, in Glenfawn, Texas. She is preceded in death by her mother, Frankie Yandle; and her husband of 47 years, Kenneth McShan.

Survivors include her son, Kent McShan and Kirk McShan and wife Gwen; brother, Doyle Buckner; brother-in-law, Jimmie McShan and wife Rosmary; nephews, Taylor, Brent and Drew Buckner, Kevin McShan and wife Kim; niece, Kim Gollihar and husband Will; great-niece, Keri Lilley and husband Casey; great-nephews: Klint McShan and wife Jessica, Jacob Gollihar and wife Abbi Gollihar, Josh Gollihar; grandchildren, Misty Crenshaw and Adam See; great-grandchildren, Kadeyn Zavadil (KK), Brooks and Brooklyn Kerr, and Hannah Romine; and best friends, Bo and Jennifer Grimes; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, officiated by Troy Winslett. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

