Charles (Chuck) Harley Riley Jr. was born October 10th 1948 in Galveston, Texas, he passed from this life on November 26th 2021 after a brief and sudden illness. Chuck was one of a kind to say the least. He never met a stranger and never was at a loss for words. You never saw him without a BIG smile. Chuck was the epitome of happiness. He was never mad, sad, or upset. If he was, you would never know it. The only time Chuck showed emotion is when he lost the love of his life Coonie. He went to her grave often to take her yellow roses. Chuck loved life to its fullest. We should all be like Chuck. We should strive to live, love, laugh and see the good in everyone. He will be missed by many.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles Harley Riley Sr. and Doris Mildred Riley, his wife Coonie Riley and brother Jerry Riley.

Chuck is survived by sisters: Charlene Smith, Jeanne Mearns, Donna Sue Clary and husband Kerry, Patricia Presley and husband Bob, Lisa Pelligra and husband Bill.

Brothers: Arthur Riley and wife Shonda, Jeff Riley and wife Sylvia, Darrell Riley and husband Bill.

Children; Sheree Riley, JoAnna Riley and husband James, Janice K Kramer and husband Rick, Bruce Lockhart and wife Kitty.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at New Life Church in Batson, Tx

