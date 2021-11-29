Charles Mical Williams passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born September 8, 1951, in Beaumont, Tx. At an early age, Mical moved with his parents to Corpus Christi, Texas. while there he started his schooling and developed a love for fishing and hunting. He learned to fish at Lake Corpus Christi on his parent’s fishing camp and developed hunting skills in the Texas Hill Country and the South Texas brush country.

In the late 1960s Mical and his parents moved back to Sour Lake, Mical finished his schooling at Hardin-Jefferson High School. Mical began his working years there and developed welding and heavy equipment skills he used in the oil and gas industry. After his retirement, he moved to Sam Rayburn Lake. Mical’s health deteriorated to the point where he needed nursing home service. He was well taken care of for 3 plus years at Pine Arbor Nursing Home in Silsbee, Tx where he passed away.

Mical is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gladys Williams; sister, Billie Jean Talmadge; and brother, David Ray Williams. He is survived by his son, Derek Lee Williams, and Derek’s three children; sister, Beverly Radley, and husband, Rhea; brother, Lee Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Pine Arbor Nursing and Hospice Services for the care Mical received from them.

Donations can be made to Hospice or Alzheimer’s Disease.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Rosedale Cemetery in Sour Lake, Tx with Reverend Tony Thornton officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, from 1:30 P.M. until the time of service also at Rosedale Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

