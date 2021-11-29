Teresa Jean Mattix, 68, of Livingston, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was born on Saturday, July 25, 1953, to Ralph and Betty Mattix, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving wife, Jessica Acreman; children, Jamie Mattix and wife Paige, Ethan Acreman, Kaeci Leal, and Olivea Bray; brothers, Mark Mattix and wife Lynn, and Danny Mattix; grandchildren, Corbin Young and two others; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help cover funeral expenses.

