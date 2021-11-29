Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 27, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 27, 2021:

  • Calderon, Nancy – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Holden, Anthony Eugene – Public Intoxication
  • Ortiz, Clarice Adelina – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft
  • Solis, Joe Louis Jr. – Driving While License Invalid
  • Jones, Philip Jerrod – Exotic: Hunting Without Landowner Consent
  • Thames, Traheen – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Exotic: Hunting Without Landowner Consent
  • Galindo, Jose Ignacio – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Roman, Paola Andrea – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Galeano-Perea, John Fredy – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Frieden, Laura Ellen – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance
