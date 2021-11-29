Grimes to represent Dayton area at Miss United States Agriculture pageant

A Crosby High School sophomore with deep ties to the Dayton area has been selected as the 2022 Texas People’s Choice Miss United States Agriculture. Jaiden Grimes, the daughter of Dayton native Kelly Grimes and husband, Jason Grimes, will represent the state in the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant.

Grimes will compete in the national contest in June in Orlando, Fla.

As part of the contest, Grimes has selected Dayton as the focus of her community service projects. She will be collecting canned goods and unopened toys through June 20 to be donated to local charities. Next month, she plans to participate with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce at the Cookie Crawl on Friday, Dec. 3, and the lighted Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Dayton.

During the Texas pageant, Grimes performed well in on-stage introductions and questions, interviewing and formal wear. She collected 2,552 canned goods that she brought to the pageant. Her community service and online voting contributed to her win.

Grimes is an A-B student who is taking dual classes for college. Her extracurricular activities include showing goats and lambs at local livestock shows. She also is the secretary of her 4-H chapter and is involved in FFA.

She is a passionate advocate for the agriculture industry and enjoys sharing this interest with other youths.

After high school graduation, Grimes plans to attend Texas A&M University where she hopes to become a veterinarian. Her career goal is to open a large animal hospital in Liberty County.

Grimes is the granddaughter of Vickie Dudley and the late Johnny Dudley Sr. of Dayton. She also is the niece of famed rodeo clown, Johnny “Backflip” Dudley.

If anyone wants her to make an appearance at a local event or wishes to make a donation, please call Kelly at 713-584-7559.

