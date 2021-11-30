Louis “Pete” Benjamin LaFrance, 56, of Liberty, Tx passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Houston Hospice in Houston, Tx. Mr. LaFrance was born October 17, 1965, to the late Nora Eli LaFrance and Cora Mae Rockman in Liberty, TX.Mr. LaFrance worked as a plumber. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. LaFrance was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rusty LaFrance and Buddy LaFrance; sisters, Carolyn Jo Walls, Hazel Mae Snider, Samantha Stuckey, and Gladys Duff.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Thomas LaFrance of Bastrop, Tx and George LaFrance of Denver, CO; niece, Kalicia LaFrance of Denver, CO; and a host of loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Open House Ministries in Liberty, TX with Reverend Donald Scott officiating.

