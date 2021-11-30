Oscar Kenneth Jeffcoat, age 94 of LaMarque, Texas passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born November 8, 1927, in his family log cabin in Shepherd, Texas to parents Jim and Edna Shirley Jeffcoat who preceded him in death along with his sister, Subie Lee Jeffcoat Lowry; and son, Ronald Jeffcoat.

Oscar married Dorothy Oliver on December 23rd, 1948, in High Island, Texas. Oscar moved to Galveston, Texas at 19 years of age to find work. He was employed at Todd’s Shipyard for 37 years. His goal in life was to provide for his family. Oscar also known as O.K. and Jeff was a member of Paul’s union and St. Michael’s Church in LaMarque where he lived for 66 years.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Jeffcoat; daughter, Linda Jeffcoat; son, Kenneth Jeffcoat; brother, William D. Jeffcoat; grandchildren, Christa Trimm, Shannon Jeffcoat, James Jeffcoat, Caleb Soboleski, and Abigail Soboleski; great-grandchildren, Briannon Trimm, Maura Trimm, Coy Jeffcoat, Eris Jeffcoat, and Olin Jeffcoat; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Old Big Creek Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas officiated by Robert Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or charity of your choice.

