Davis seeks reelection as JP Pct. 2

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Liberty County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Mark (left) is pleased to announce that Judge Ronnie Davis of Raywood has filed to run as a Democrat for re-election for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2. Precinct 2 encompasses Raywood, Devers, Hull, and Daisetta. Judge Davis was first elected in 1982 and sworn into office in 1983. Having served 10 terms, Judge Davis is now seeking an eleventh term.

