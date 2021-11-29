Donations bolster supplies at Dayton church’s food pantry

The Dayton First United Methodist Church food pantry received some much-needed support from the community just in time for the holidays.

Students and employees of two local Dayton ISD elementary schools – Richter and Kimmie Brown – gathered a massive 9,450 items that will be used to create food bags for people in need. Colbert Athletic Foundation donated $300 to the food pantry, money that will be used to purchase supplemental items.

“We are here to serve the community through hard times,” said Tara Brandt, who supervises the food pantry. “The food pantry helps around 150 families each month.”

The food pantry has benefitted from Dayton ISD food drives for nearly two decades, Brandt said. The money donated by Colbert Athletic Foundation comes from donations from CAF members.

“This food and money should get us through about six months before we have to go shop for more,” she said.

The food pantry operates strictly on donations. Most comes from church members and people in the community. Volunteers from the church help organize and store the items that are donated.

Open on the first and third Thursday of each month, the pantry provides one grocery bag of items to people in need.

“As of right now, it is open to anyone who needs a bag of groceries. If supplies or funds run low, we might have to limit to Dayton-area residents,” Brandt said.

To make a donation by check, send to First United Methodist Church of Dayton, attn: food pantry, P.O. Box 505, Dayton, Texas 77535. For more information, call 936-258-8021.









Colbert Athletic Foundation members are pictured with FUMC workers. Left to right, front row, are Marisa Caster, Susan Seaberg, Raymond St. Julian, McKinley Darby, George Brown, Maureen Moore, Joe St. Julian; (back row) Lewis Baldwin, Henderson Hammitt, Tara Brandt, John Como and Pastor Guy Williams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

