Tickets on sale for Valley Players’ Christmas variety show

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and The Valley Players of Liberty will kick off the holiday season this weekend with a variety show. For two performances only, the Christmas Follies Showcase will feature the individual talents and skills of various Valley Players members, including drama club students from Liberty, Dayton and Hardin.

Directed by Betty Runkle, this year’s show is different from past Christmas shows as the script was written specifically by Valley Players members Runkle, Nolen Thompson and Caleb Hair to showcase local talent. The performances will include dancing, singing and skits, with a lot of humor mixed in.

“All of the cast members are performing as themselves. Kaci Rhine is performing a tap dance and song,” Runkle said. Rhine recently starred as Ariel in The Valley Players’ performance of The Little Mermaid.

Described as “an old-school variety show,” the showcase is family-friendly and suitable for audiences of all ages.

The children who attend will be delighted to see that Santa and Mrs. Claus also enjoy The Valley Players shows as they will be in attendance. A special guest, whose identity is not being revealed at this time, is also slated to appear.

The cast includes Betty Runkle as director and Nolen Thompson as master of ceremonies with performances by Joshua and Catherine Hair, Kaci Rhine, Olivia Tucker, Rachelle Swain, Chyler West, Morgan Hair, Caleb Hair, Lexi Dallas, Whitney and John Tellez and Deborah Pickett. Alexia McCulloch is the stage manager and Katriesa Secada is contributing her talents with wardrobe.

The Christmas Follies Showcase can be seen in just two shows this weekend at the Humphreys-Burson Theater, 1710 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty. Show times are Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and may be reserved by calling 936-336-5887. Leave a message and your call will be returned.

The Valley Players has been a part of the Liberty community since 1953 when it was established as a non-profit community theater group. The organization holds productions throughout the year. Recent theatrical productions have included “Young Frankenstein,” “Maid To Order” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Anyone interested in joining The Valley Players is welcome.

“We are trying to get more people involved. This Christmas showcase is a way of reaching out to the community,” said Runkle.

