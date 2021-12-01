Edna Francis Rice, 79, of Hardin, TX passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Tyler, TX. Mrs. Rice was born on April 18, 1942, in Liberty, TX to the late Reuben Cantrell and Katie Graham. She loved quilting, sewing, fishing, and hunting with her husband and friend. She loved spending time with her family and teaching her daughters, granddaughters, and daughter-in-law to cook. Mrs. Rice will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Rice is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Arthur Rice; son, Robert David Rice; great-granddaughter, Aurora Grace Lee; brothers, Robert Cantrell, Lorne (Doby) Cantrell, Garland Cantrell, and sister, Betty Jo Brunson and Louella Jannise.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Billy Glynn Rice, and wife Bobbie of Kountze, TX; daughters, Debra Charlene Rice of Longview, TX and Linda Kay McCoy and husband David of Chandler, Tx; sister, Lola Rawlinson of Hardin, Tx; grandchildren, 12; great-grandchildren, 27; great-great-grandchildren 1, and little Emery Elaine Ward on the way January 2022; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Mike Loftin, Reverend Patrick Slack, Reverend Bill Fabriguze, and Reverend Vernon Groce officiating. Interment will follow at Felps Cemetery in Thicket. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Honoring Mrs. Rice as pallbearers are Caleb Rice, Josh McCoy, Jake Russell, Matthew Brandenburg, Logan Groce, and Carson Wiley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

