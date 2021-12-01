Robert Strafford Taylor passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021, at his home in Tarkington. Robert was a triplet. He and his sisters, Kay Beth Willoughby and Jo Ann Wible, were born in Houston, Texas, on November 9, 1943, to Joseph Columbus Taylor, Jr., and Florence Virginia (nee Foster) Taylor. Both his parents and his brother Joseph Columbus Taylor, III, preceded him in death.

Robert dropped out of high school to join the United States Marine Corp, and credited the Marines with his later successes in life. Robert received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston in 1969, and remained a diehard UH basketball fan. Robert’s first career was in the savings and loan industry for many years. Thereafter he owned and operated the Texas Opry House in Houston, and Cody’s nightclubs in Houston and Galveston for many years with his brother. Robert’s third career was as a real estate broker.

Robert was a gregarious, kind and generous man. His passion was traveling the world. He was a gourmet cook who entertained friends with dinner parties, at which he enjoyed discussing politics, along with the more peaceable pursuits of fishing and reading.

Robert is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gwendolyn Guinn Taylor, his son, Strafford Guinn Taylor, his two sisters, his brother, Foster Taylor, his brother-in-law Mat Guinn and wife Connie Guinn, his sister-in-law, Teresita Guinn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the professionals at St. Luke’s Hospital and the Texas Heart Institute for their extraordinary efforts in treating Robert, particularly Dr. Reynolds Delgado, Dr. Navneet Singh, and the incredibly dedicated nursing staff.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Operation Refuge food bank in Cleveland, Texas, any animal aid organization, or the charity of one’s choice.

Visitation for Robert will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service for Robert will take place on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 am.

