Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 29, 2021:

Glenn, Jamarlon Jermaine – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Comier, Brooke – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chatman, Lynnie Ray – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Chambers County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Polk County-Revocation of Bond-Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Hold for Polk County-Bond Revocation-Burglary and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Wilson, Matthew Paul – Probation Violation-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Suggs, Derrick Nathan – Hold for Harris County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Rodriguez, Pedro Enrique – Interfering With Public Duties

Slaughter, Brian Anthony – Hold for Polk County-Escape While Arrested/Confined

