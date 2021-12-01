Murder suspects apprehended at run-down house in Rye

Authorities have arrested two persons wanted for questioning related to a murder in Polk County. They reportedly were found hiding out in a home in Rye, Texas, according to Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness whose office coordinated the arrests with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Harkness, who also serves as a task force officer for the U.S. Marshal’s Office, said the two suspects – Lynnie Chatman, 40, and his girlfriend, Brooke Cormier, 22, both of Livingston – were arrested without incident on Nov. 29.

The two were wanted for questioning regarding a Nov. 18 murder on the 14000 block of FM 350 North in Livingston. The victim was Chatman’s father, 64-year-old Leonard Eral Chatman, was found lying dead in the front yard of the Livingston home.

Brooke Cormier

Lynnie Chatman (right) with Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Randall Walters

Acting on tips, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Pct. 6 deputy constables were led to a single-wide mobile home at 134 CR 2702 in Rye where both suspects, along with a third person, were found hiding out.

“The home didn’t look like it had any utilities. You could tell they were hiding out because they immediately wanted to know how we found them,” said Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Randall Walters. “They were aware that law enforcement was looking for them. They came out, followed our orders and were quickly handcuffed before being transported to the Liberty County Jail.”

Walters and Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Dalton Buxton aided the U.S. Marshal’s Office in the apprehension of the two suspects.

Both Chatman and Cormier had pending felony warrants unrelated to the murder case.

Cormier has warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Chatman has warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Assault, Burglary of a Building and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Other charges are now pending related to the murder investigation.

If you have any information that would assist the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a Detective at 936-327-6810.

