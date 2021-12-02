More Republicans sign up to run for Liberty County offices

Since filing day on Nov. 13, five more Republican candidates have signed up to run in the Nov. 7, 2023, general election. All are current office-holders who are seeking reelection.

They are County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Tommy Chambers, District Clerk Delia Sellers, 75th State District Court Judge Mark Morefield, County Surveyor Johnny Moorman, Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown and Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish.

Previously signed up to run are Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert, Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller, Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn, Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson, Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, County Judge Jay Knight and County Treasurer.

The only contested race in the Liberty County Republican Primary thus far is for Pct. 4 commissioner. Former County Judge Craig McNair will vie for the position against incumbent Commissioner Leon Wilson.

Persons interested in filing for a place on the Republican Primary Ballot for the March 2022 election should contact Liberty County Republican Party Chairwoman Emily Cook to set an appointment between now and Dec. 13 by calling or texting 281-622-7268 or by emailing lcrptx@gmail.com.

Republicans who win their March primary race must then face any Democratic challengers in the race in the Nov. 7 election, but only if the race is contested. So far, the Liberty County Democratic Party has only one candidate signed up – Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis, who is seeking an eleventh term in office.

