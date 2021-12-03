Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 1, 2021:
- Shanks, Clay Edward – Driving While Intoxicated
- Cantrell, Rodney Glenn Jr. – Parole Violation
- McDermott, Kayla Brooke – False Report to Police
- Jones, Christopher – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Public Intoxication
- Herrera, Octaviano Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
- Wallingford, William Lamar III – Disorderly Conduct
- Jimenez, Sophia – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container
- Fallwell, Julie Denise – Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Bland, Parnell – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sweats, Aaron Jamal – Possession of a Controlled Substance