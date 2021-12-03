Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 1, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 1, 2021:

  • Shanks, Clay Edward – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Cantrell, Rodney Glenn Jr. – Parole Violation
  • McDermott, Kayla Brooke – False Report to Police
  • Jones, Christopher – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Public Intoxication
  • Herrera, Octaviano Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Wallingford, William Lamar III – Disorderly Conduct
  • Jimenez, Sophia – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container
  • Fallwell, Julie Denise – Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Bland, Parnell – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sweats, Aaron Jamal – Possession of a Controlled Substance
