Theresa Dawn Strong, 41, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born on Sunday, April 6, 1980, in Conroe, Texas. Theresa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald A. and Margie M. Godkin.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Tommie Godkin Johnson and husband Danny Ray Johnson; sisters, Tammy L. Kerekes and husband Dennis, Stephanie Quinn and husband Clint, Amber Walters; brother, Nathan P. Wallace and Aaron Walters; nieces and nephews, Kayla Sam, Hayden Quinn, Trevor Quinn, Trey Quinn, Victoria Morris, Olivia Morris, Emma Wallace, and Alexander Morris; and her very best friend Angela “KK” Marrs; along with many extended family, treasured friends, or as Theresa would say, “her tribe.”

Visitation for Theresa will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A celebration of her life will begin promptly at 6:00 pm with a small reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to help cover funeral expenses.

