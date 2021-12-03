Pamela Ann Lewandowski, 60, of Dayton passed away December 1, 2021 in Dayton. Pamela was born February 26, 1960 in Houston, Texas to parents, James Larry Stanley and Ruby Anne Withers.

She lived in the Dayton area for many years. Pamela had a deep love of life. Taking care of her husband Donnie and her family, was her top priority, while her grandchildren were her greatest joy. Pamela was a retired member of Gypsy MC International. She became know as “Mama Cat”. Pamela lost her battle with cancer on December 1, 2021. Her firecracker, free spirit and her Get Her Done attitude will be greatly missed by all. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Pamela was preceded in death by Joe Wheeler, Nora Lee Stanley, Florence Fingleman, also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pamela leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband Donald Fingleman; mother and father, Ruby Wither, and James Stanley; children Venus and Lloyd Lee, Stephanie Lewandowski, Julie Lewandowski, William and Philip Fingleman, Daniel and Melissa Fingleman, Allen and Jenifer Fingleman and Amanda Fingleman; siblings, Telissa Stanley and Kevin Adams, Karen Santini, Raymond and Kim Stanley; grandchildren, Makayla, Bryan, Adly, Landen, Jeremiah, Allyson, Harper, Jillian, Jake, Abby, Isiah, Elijah, Kayla and Bailey; great-grandchild, Oliver; also numerous nieces, nephews and The Gypsy MC Family.

Services for Mrs. Lewandowski will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Burial will follow at French Cemetery in Kenefick. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6 until service time at 12 noon.

