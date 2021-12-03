Mary Christine Stetson, age 87 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born February 6, 1934, in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents James and Adeline Hickey who preceded her in death along with her children, William Anthony Stetson and Sara Beth Stetson; and brothers, Joseph Hickey, Christopher Hickey, and Jimmy Hickey.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Alvin E. Stetson; son, Alvin David Stetson and wife Dorinda; daughter, Mary Anne Stetson Christian and husband Gerald; sister-in-law, Ruth Stetson; grandchildren, Coty Pate, Hope Murray, Cole Stetson, and Michelle Stetson; great grandchildren, Colton Murray, Zack Murray, Blake Murray, Reagan Christian, Adilynn Campbell, Delaney Stetson, Makenna Stetson, William (Slim Chance) Stetson, Mary Jean Stetson, Kevin Pate, and Austin Pate; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

