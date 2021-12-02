Simultaneous raids yield multiple arrests in East Montgomery County

Detectives from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s CID (Criminal Investigation Division) team saw their hard work pay off Thursday as multiple arrests were made following a very lengthy criminal investigation.

Just before 10 a.m., deputies, detectives and supervisors converged on several locations simultaneously with search warrants in hand. The main focus of this operation was on the Right Food Mart at 22570 Ford Road in Porter.

Complaints about the store being a haven for criminal activity, along with countless arrests being made at that location over the years, prompted the investigation by Constable Hayden’s CID team.

Once all locations were secure, Pct. 4 units continued their investigation through evidence collection and interviews. The suspects currently in custody face different charges ranging from Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity to Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The names of those arrested are currently not being released as the investigation continues.

“Investigations like this can and do take a long time,” stated Constable Hayden. “But what a great feeling it is to take something like citizen tips and arrest data, then mix in some good ol’ fashioned police work and have it all come together at the end. I’m very proud of the work put into this and how smooth the operation went in the end.”

