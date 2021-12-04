Eleanor B. Gregory, age 89, of Willis, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born November 18, 1932, in McCamey, Texas, to parents Onnie and Mary Haley who preceded her in death along with Bruce Haley, Wilma McKinley, Wynell Ball, and Shirley Crockett.

Survivors include her husband, Royce E. Gregory; daughters, Susan McKinley and Karen Murray; son, Royce E. Gregory, Jr. (Gene); grandchildren, Lauren McKinley, Robbie McKinley, Shannon Thompson, Jennifer McLaughlin, Jamie Pinner, Gayle Gregory, and Jimmy Gregory; great-grandchildren, Haley Pinner, Tyler Pinner, Summer Pinner, MacKenzie Pinner, Jaxson Pinner, Molly McLaughlin, Kennedy McLaughlin, Alora McLaughlin, and Eleanor McKinley; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

