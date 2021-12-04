Mary Lou Langley, 78, of Dayton passed away December 1, 2021 at Dayton. Mary passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by the one’s she loved, including her husband of 60 years. Mary Lou was born February 23, 1943 in De Ridder, Louisiana to parents, James Lewis Mason and Mandy Elmira Whittington.

Mary Lou lived in the Simmons Bottom area since 1999 and formerly of Cloverleaf. She was a member of the Simmons Bottom Assembly of God Church. She loved gardening, gardenias, animals, computer games, and watching the Young and Restless.

Mary Lou was preceded by parents; daughter, Marilyn Dolly Bryant; brothers, Johnny Mason, William “Bill” Allen Mason; and sister, Martha Serna.

Mary Lou leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 60 years, David Langley; children, Sheila Baker and husband Gary, Junior Langley, Big Billy, Little Billy and wife Samantha; sister, Faye Nash; grandchildren, Timothy Caza and wife Kim, Amanda High and significant other Jamie, Jenni Holmes and fiancé Alex, Joseph Holmes, Candace Langley, David Langley, Ivy Langley, Isaac David Langley, Aryell Jeffrey; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Kenneth Bryant; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Langley and wife Mary, Gabriel Serna Cantu; her pets Sox and Chester.

Services for Mrs. Langley will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be 5:00 till 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

