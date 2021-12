Zettie Mae Yarbrough, age 88 of Huffman, Texas passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born March 23, 1933, in San Augustine, Texas to parents Jack and Irena Norris who preceded her in death along with her son, Donald Lee Yarbrough; and grandson, Donal Lynn Yarbrough, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Earl Yarbrough; children, Jimmy Dale Perry and Jan, Donna Marie Roddy, David Benjamin Yarbrough and Angie, Donal Lynn Yarbrough and Kim; brother, Sam Norris; sister, Joy Wright; grandchildren, Melanie, Kyla, Candy, John, Joey, Melissa, David, and Jessica; along with numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Splendora City Cemetery, Splendora, Texas.

