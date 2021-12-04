Marcia Alexander Hobbs, 82, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Marcia was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Willis Lee Alexander and Bonnie Law Perryman Alexander on July 17, 1939. In 1958, she married the love of her life C. E. Hobbs. As a Marine Corp wife she lived in many different places and raised her four children.

In fall of 1989 she graduated from Lamar University and worked as a Special Education Teacher for many years. Marcia also volunteered at the local Liberty Library and promoted adult literacy. She enjoyed travelling, crafting, and sewing. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed helping others. Marcia had a lively and spunky personality and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, C.E. Hobbs; parents, Willis and Bonnie Alexander; and son-in-law, James Portier.

Marcia is survived by her children, Bonnie Portier, Steven Hobbs and wife Laura , Meredith Hackney and husband Thomas, and Stewart Hobbs and wife Brooke. Grandchildren include, John Portier and wife Corrie, Corey Portier and wife Shaelynn, Alex Hobbs, Tyler Hobbs, Margaret Hobbs, and Owen Hobbs; great-grandchildren, Cullen Portier and Addie Portier; and a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be held on December 8, 2021 at 2pm at Allison Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcia Hobbs, please visit our floral store.

