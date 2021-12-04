Betty Virginia McKellar Atwood, 91, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter in law Sharon Atwood, granddaughter Amanda Atwood McGullion and husband Ryan, grandson Andrew Atwood and wife Emily, niece Leigh Ann McComb and husband Michael, niece Stacey Zaruba and husband Jerry and niece Wynde Zaruba and husband Edward, family friend and devoted caregiver, Sherry Runge.

She is also survived by many cousins, extended family, and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Herbert R Atwood, and her beloved son Herbert R. Atwood Jr. “Rocky”, her brothers Douglas Mc Kellar Jr. “Bubba” and James Tillman McKellar “Tillie”.

Betty was born to Douglas McKellar and Jewel Baker McKellar on August 25, 1930 in Baytown Texas. She graduated from Robert E Lee High School and married Herbert Atwood on June 3, 1950. She had a beauty salon based in her home, so she could devote more time to her family.

She enjoyed playing piano, growing flowers, and spoiling her grandchildren. Betty and her husband had settled in Coldspring to be close to her family there. A woman of strong faith, a giving heart, and a gentle spirit, Betty will be missed by many. A Memorial Service for Betty will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 am.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

