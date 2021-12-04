Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 2, 2021:
- Robles, Jack Daniel – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Parole Violation and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Aparicio, Christian Pierre – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Santos, Jose Juan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Raines, Buster Eugene – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
- Nevarez, Araceli – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Unauthorized Use of Dealer Tags
- Harkey, Randi Michelle – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed and Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money
- Goodwin, Jeremy Ray – Burglary of a Building (two counts)
- Catchings, Travis Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering With a Witness and Violating Protective Order
- Sackett, Amber Nicole – Parole Violation