Cookie Crawl draws visitors to Downtown Dayton

Dayton businesses opened up their doors to welcome guests on Friday, Dec. 3, for the Third Annual Cookie Crawl, organized by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.
The event saw lots of activity downtown with people walking from business to business, picking up holiday treats and drinks, and eating from the various food trucks in The Crossroads Plaza.
Participating businesses were Twisted Star, Myron McDowell Construction, Elegance Hair Studio, Texas Diamond Realty, Simmons Chiropractic, GR Cure Pharmacy, August Blush Boutique, Bear Plumbing, Sterling Funeral Home, JLA Realty, DayNet, City of Dayton, Amanda Wessels with Berkshire Hathaway Properties, OmniPoint Health, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton Police Department, McCoys Building Supply and Dayton Old School Museum.
The celebration of Christmas will continue on Saturday with a Nutcracker Market at Dayton Community Center and a downtown lighted parade. The parade starts around 6 p.m. The Nutcracker Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The route will begin at Richter Elementary, 90 Cherry Creek Road, and travel east to N. Winfree St. The parade will travel south and turn west on E. Clayton St., then travel to N. Main St., turning once again on Linney St., and then back to N. Winfree St. back to the school.