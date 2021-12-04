Cookie Crawl draws visitors to Downtown Dayton

Dayton businesses opened up their doors to welcome guests on Friday, Dec. 3, for the Third Annual Cookie Crawl, organized by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

The event saw lots of activity downtown with people walking from business to business, picking up holiday treats and drinks, and eating from the various food trucks in The Crossroads Plaza.

Participating businesses were Twisted Star, Myron McDowell Construction, Elegance Hair Studio, Texas Diamond Realty, Simmons Chiropractic, GR Cure Pharmacy, August Blush Boutique, Bear Plumbing, Sterling Funeral Home, JLA Realty, DayNet, City of Dayton, Amanda Wessels with Berkshire Hathaway Properties, OmniPoint Health, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton Police Department, McCoys Building Supply and Dayton Old School Museum.

The celebration of Christmas will continue on Saturday with a Nutcracker Market at Dayton Community Center and a downtown lighted parade. The parade starts around 6 p.m. The Nutcracker Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The route will begin at Richter Elementary, 90 Cherry Creek Road, and travel east to N. Winfree St. The parade will travel south and turn west on E. Clayton St., then travel to N. Main St., turning once again on Linney St., and then back to N. Winfree St. back to the school.

Aiden Loonam, Tristan Loonam and Jasmin Logan ring the bell outside of Dayton City Hall on Friday during Cookie Crawl.

Bear Plumbing served up cookies and hot drinks for Cookie Crawl on Friday in downtown Dayton.

A child picks a cookie from the customized sugar cookies being served at Bear Plumbing in Dayton for Cookie Crawl on Friday, Dec. 3.

Teah Semien looks at all the options for her hot chocolate while attending Cookie Crawl in Dayton on Friday with her mom, Ann Turner. Pictured with them are Ashleigh Morris and Tammy Locke with Texas Diamond Realty. Working behind the scenes and not pictured were Richard Wilson and Berlin Wilson.

During Cookie Crawl on Friday, a group of ladies practiced their performance for Spirit of Christmas, which is set for Saturday, in Dayton.

Amanda Wessels performs during a practice leading up to Spirit of Christmas, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 4.

City of Dayton staff ready for visitors during Cookie Crawl on Friday, Dec. 3.













